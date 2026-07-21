Goatheads Add Defenseman Emmett Serensits to Inaugural Roster

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads have strengthened their blue line with the addition of defenseman Emmett Serensits for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

Serensits arrives in New Mexico after spending the 2025-26 season with the Trois-Rivières Lions, where he appeared in 46 regular-season games. He also helped the Lions capture the 2025 Kelly Cup championship after joining the club late in the 2024-25 season, skating in 10 regular-season games and four playoff contests during the championship run.

The signing reunites Serensits with Head Coach Zack Stortini, who coached him during the 2019-20 season with the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves.

"Emmett stood out because of the type of person he is," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. " He is a high character individual who competes the right way, puts the team first and brings tremendous work ethic everyday. We are thrilled to have Emmett as part of the Goatheads family."

The Ontario native enters his second professional season after a successful collegiate career at the University of Toronto.

Over four seasons with the Varsity Blues, Serensits appeared in 97 career games, totaling 45 points (9 goals, 36 assists). He served as captain during his senior season, helping establish himself as one of the program's leaders on and off the ice.

Prior to his collegiate career, Serensits spent three seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL, where he appeared in 187 games and recorded 49 points (6 goals, 43 assists). He also served as an alternate captain during the 2019-20 season under Stortini.

Serensits adds another experienced, steady presence to the Goatheads' inaugural roster as New Mexico continues preparing for its first season in franchise history.

The Goatheads open the 2026-27 regular season on Friday, Oct. 16, against the Idaho Steelheads at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now and fans can secure their seats for the return of professional hockey to New Mexico.







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