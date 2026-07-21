Icemen Agree to Terms with Defenseman Trevor Griebel
Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Trevor Griebel for the 2026-27 season.
Griebel, 25, returns to Jacksonville where he made his professional debut this past spring. In 15 games played with the Icemen, Griebel posted five points (2g, 3a). In his pro debut on March 14, Griebel scored a goal on his first shot on goal.
Prior to Jacksonville, the 5-10, 170-pound blue liner collected 20 points (2g, 18a) in his lone, but senior season at Long Island University. He also played three collegiate seasons (2022-2025) at Merrimack College totaling 13 points.
From 2020-2022, the Tampa, Florida resident played two seasons with the USHL's Fargo Force where he registered 42 points in 104 career games.
Griebel joins Colby Ambrosio (F), Sasha Teleguine (F), Jaden Condotta (D) and Jed Pietila (D) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2026-27 season.
The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.
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