Wichita Signs Hard-Nosed Veteran Forward Anthony Collins

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of veteran forward Anthony Collins for the 2026-27 season.

"Anthony brings a presence to our lineup that is rare in today's game," commented Head Coach Travis Clayton. "He's earned league-wide respect through his relentless toughness. He also brings natural leadership, both in the dressing room and in the community. Anthony is a player who plays the game the right way, and there's no doubt he'll be a fan favorite here very quickly."

Collins, 36, enters his 13th year at the professional ranks. A native of Langley, British Columbia, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound forward has spent the past two seasons with divisional foe, Tahoe. Collins was an alternate captain in both seasons he played for the Knight Monsters, tallying 22 points (7g, 15a) in 125 games and picked up 112 penalty minutes.

"I'm super excited to join the team and the community in Wichita," stated Collins. "Over the years, the fan base has been so passionate and I'm ready to see that passion from the home side. October can't come soon enough."

The tough, hard-nosed forward has racked up 1,154 penalty minutes to go along with 110 points (40g, 70a) in 663 games in the ECHL. Collins spent time with Quad City, Rapid City, Indy, Kansas City, South Carolina, Norfolk, Kalamazoo and Savannah.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th anniversary season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

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