Americans Welcome Back Longest Tenured Player

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, are proud to announce the team has signed forward Spencer Asuchak ahead of the 2026-2027 campaign.

"Spencer (Asuchak) always brings a big physical game," said Americans Coach and GM Steve Martinson. "He was great again on faceoffs last season, and increased production on our power play."

Spencer Asuchak first joined the Americans for his rookie season back in 2013, where he appeared in 66 games and had 56 points (21 goals and 35 assists). He finished runner-up that season to teammate Alex Lavoie, for the Central Hockey League Rookie of the Year Award.

The native of Kamloops, British Columbia had 32 points in 52 games last year under Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, playing in nine postseason games.

Asuchak will open his 15th professional season this October, holding the record for the most games played in an Americans sweater with 620.

"I'm fired up and ready to get things going," said Asuchak. "The organization and this community have been incredible to me and my family. I'm looking forward to chasing another championship with the best teammates and fans in the league."

The Americans begin their 18th training camp in DFW this October. The Americans open the home portion of the regular season with back-to-back games at Comerica Center in Frisco on October 29th and 30th against division rival Idaho. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

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