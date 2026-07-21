Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)







This past week the Florida Everblades were named the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, linebacker Jayden Dalke of the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders passed away from a car accident, and the United Soccer League Championship team in Oklahoma City announced it will be known as OKC United.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Canadian Football League, United Soccer League Championship, Major League Soccer, Northern Super League, Women's National Basketball Association, BIG3, Carolina League, Southern League, Texas League, Major League Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins named the Florida Everblades as the organization's ECHL affiliate, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced. "The Penguins are excited to partner with the Florida Everblades, who are one of the premier organizations in the ECHL," said Penguins Assistant General Manager Jason Spezza. "As an organization, our player development system puts a strong emphasis on a three-tiered development model between the NHL, AHL and ECHL, and we feel that Florida's championship pedigree and winning environment will help our players reach their maximum potential. Under the leadership of Craig Brush and Head Coach Brad Ralph, the Everblades have won four of the last five Kelly Cup championships and our goal to provide Coach Ralph with quality prospects that can continue to help the Everblades bring championship hockey to Southwest Florida." Starting with the upcoming 2026-27 campaign, the Everblades will serve as the secondary developmental affiliate for the Penguins, joining the organization's primary developmental affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Everblades play in the ECHL's South Division in the Eastern Conference.

The Florida Everblades will become the Pittsburgh Penguins' ECHL affiliate next season, strengthening ties between two hockey organizations now owned by the Naples-based Hoffmann Family of Companies.

Ten seasons in the making. As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, the Jacksonville Icemen are unveiling a new brand but with the same relentless spirit that's defined us since day one. A decade of history. A new look built on it. New Brand. Forever Icemen.

American Hockey League

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced the organization has hired Jussi Ahokas as the head coach of the franchise's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. Ahokas replaces Mark Letestu, who was hired by the Vegas Golden Knights as an assistant coach. Overall, Ahokas becomes the fourth head coach in the Eagles' AHL history, joining Greg Cronin (2018-23), Aaron Schneekloth (2023-25) and Letestu (2025-26). Cronin left the Eagles to become head coach of the Anaheim Ducks while Schneekloth left to become assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken. Ahokas, 45, most recently served as the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers from 2023-24 to 2025-26. The club won at least 40 games every season under his watch, compiling a 135-52-13-4 record in that span, and culminated his tenure with both a 2025-26 Memorial Cup championship and a 2025-26 OHL championship. The 2025-26 campaign saw Kitchener post the best record in the Western Conference in the regular season, and Ahokas was rewarded by being selected as the coach representative on the Second All-Star Team. That followed 2024-25 when he took home the Matt Leyden Trophy as coach of the year as well as First Team All-Star coaching honors.

Jussi Ahokas is leaving the Kitchener Rangers for the American Hockey League. CTV's Leighanne Evans finds out why.

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Richard Seeley announced that Ryan Papaioannou has been hired as the new Head Coach of the team. Papaioannou replaces Manny Malhotra following his promotion to Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks on June 2. Papaioannou spent the 2025-26 season as Head Coach of the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers, former affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins and AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In his first professional coaching season, he led Wheeling to an ECHL North Division title with a record of 46-20-3-3 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals before falling 4-1 in a best-of-seven series to the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everglades. "We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the Canucks, as we know this hire will help shape the foundation for the development of our prospects in Abbotsford," said Richard Seeley. "Ryan has a unique talent for teaching and relating with players. His preparation both technically and tactically has led him to outstanding accomplishments at the junior level, as well as an impressive first season in the ECHL. His reputation as a communicator and someone who holds individuals and teams to high standards are the exact qualities we are looking for in the leader of our team."

SPHL

Knoxville Ice Bears veteran forward and captain Jimmy Soper has accepted the head coaching job in Baton Rogue in the FPHL. The Waterloo, Ont. native joined the Ice Bears ahead of the 2024-25 season and was one of the first signings of the John Gurskis head coaching era. "I've often said Jimmy is the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to our team," said Gurskis. "He's led the room well, he battled, he fought, he produced in the playoffs, he did a lot of things to help our team. I wish him nothing but the best as he opens a new chapter to begin his coaching career." "It's hard to put into words what the past few years have meant to me and my family," said Soper. "I want to thank the entire Knoxville Ice Bears organization, my teammates, coaches, staff, sponsors and, most importantly, the incredible fans. From the moment we arrived, Knoxville became so much more than a place to play hockey-it became a second home for my family."

United States Hockey League

Forty years of tradition, success and passion. Introducing our Omaha Lancers 40th anniversary logo.

Western Hockey League

WHL Quick Hits - Filip Ruzicka signs his entry-level contract with Minnesota Wild

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada has been sold to businessman John Moreland, who intends to keep the franchise in Boisbriand.

John Moreland is an American entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist from Irvine, California. A former police officer and K-9 handler, he founded Avetta, a global supplier management and compliance platform that he grew from a bootstrapped startup into a multi-billion-dollar company. more than 130 countries and served over 500 clients and 130,000 contractors. A passionate hockey fan, Moreland is also co-owner of 8 Sport, Finland's only Bauer specialty store, which he operates in partnership with Hockey Hall of Famer Teemu Selänne.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have issued the following statement on the passing of Jayden Dalke: "It is with profound sadness that the Saskatchewan Roughriders mourn the loss of linebacker and team captain Jayden Dalke, who passed away in a car accident yesterday evening. A relentless warrior on the field, Jayden's determination, toughness and work ethic inspired his teammates, who cared deeply for him and are heartbroken by his passing. Jayden had a unique gift of making the people around him feel special and valued. No one ever left a conversation with him without a smile. On and off the field, he was the true definition of what it means to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider. Our hearts go out to the entire Dalke family, who traveled the country to watch Jayden live his dream. We will miss him terribly and will never forget the impact he had on our lives and our team."

Roughriders General Manager Jeremy O'Day reflects on the life of Jayden Dalke and describes him as someone who was 'always was a pleasure to be around.'

CFL Plays of the Week

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

Oklahoma City's professional soccer club will take the field in 2028 under the club name OKC United, announced today by Echo Investment Capital. Mayor David Holt unveiled the club's name, crest and colors during his annual State of the City address, tying the club and its downtown stadium project to a broader story of a city on the rise. The name was chosen to tie OKC with "United," one of the most recognized identifiers in global soccer that is shared by clubs from hundreds of communities across the world from Manchester United to Newcastle United. The signifier "United" was chosen as this soccer club represents an entire community, united as OKC continues its rise. "The name OKC United is a statement rooted in centuries of soccer history and the deep commitment to community that builds this city on a daily basis," said majority owner Christian Kanady, founder and CEO of Echo Investment Capital. "Our team and its culture will make Oklahomans proud for generations as we compete for championships year after year. This will be a world-class soccer club built for a world-class city."

How did leaders choose 'OKC United' for name of new professional soccer team?

Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) Holdings announced that Jay Farner, founder and CEO of Ronin Capital Partners (Ronin), will be making the largest single investment in the club's history through Ronin Sports & Entertainment Group, the sports investment division of Ronin. The catalytic investment will help fuel the construction of AlumniFi Field, accelerate the club's transformational mixed-use development connecting Detroit's Corktown and Mexicantown neighborhoods, and support Detroit City FC's continued growth of the team. As part of the investment, Farner has joined the DCFC Holdings Board of Directors. "Detroit's been a large part of my life for many decades, and I'm excited to support DCFC's growth here in our hometown," said Farner. "What the founders, supporters and ownership group has built is extraordinary: a passionate supporter culture, a deep connection to the community and a bold vision for the club's future. With the continued growth of the United Soccer League (USL) and an amazing permanent stadium on the horizon, Detroit City FC is uniquely positioned for success. We believe Ronin's vast experience in marketing, sports sponsorships and live events will help strengthen the club even more. At Ronin, we have a passion for athletics and for soccer with our COO, Nicole Vallianatos, being a former Division 1 soccer player. We are confident this passion, investment and long-term commitment will help to further secure Detroit City FC's future."

Detroit city leaders gathered to help the Detroit City Football Club officially break ground on their new stadium, AlumniFi Field.

Major League Soccer

LAFC forward Son Heung-Min Scores His First Goal of the Season!

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC made history Wednesday night, defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the inaugural Queens Classic at Citi Field. The event became the first National Women's Soccer League match played in New York City and the first women's sporting event ever held at the ballpark. Earlier this month, the club announced it will begin playing home games at Etihad Park, located next to Citi Field, in 2028.

Gainbridge Super League

Athletic Club Boise announced that it will not field a Gainbridge Super League team in 2027 and instead will take additional time to ensure its professional women's team launches with the strong foundation, community support and professional environment needed for long-term success. The Gainbridge Super League recently announced it will move to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027-a transition Athletic Club Boise believes is a positive step that better aligns with the broader domestic women's soccer landscape and strengthens the women's game. "We owe it to every girl growing up in Idaho to build something worthy of her ambition," said Athletic Club Boise Co-Owner Sofia Huerta. "Women's soccer deserves more than a team - it deserves a club that's sustainable, professionally run and built to the highest standards. We're going to keep listening, keep investing and build something this community can believe in for generations."

Northern Super League

The Northern Super League (NSL) announced today that Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been awarded the league's seventh franchise. The club is founded by Winnipeg native and legendary former Canadian international Desiree Scott, who steps in as Vice President, Community & Player Experience, and Rob Gale, who will serve as Chief Sporting Officer. Together, they will help build the franchise ahead of its highly anticipated 2027 debut. "It is an honour to bring professional women's soccer of this calibre to Winnipeg and to join a trailblazing organization like the Northern Super League," said Desiree Scott, Vice President, Community & Player Experience. "As a former player, I know exactly what an elite sporting environment looks like and what athletes need to succeed. We are building a club rooted in the community, backed by a premier development pathway, and ready to compete from our very first whistle in 2027." "Winnipeg is a passionate city that thrives on an underdog mentality, and we are here to destroy any doubt about what this community deserves," added Rob Gale, Chief Sporting Officer and Co-Founder. "Having coached at both the international level and in the NWSL, I see the massive momentum behind women's sports right now. We aren't just building a team; we are constructing a spectacular fan experience and a lasting soccer legacy that will rival any major city. We need the entire community to dig deep, show up, and help us write this next chapter."

Winnipeg will have a women's soccer team in the Northern Super League. CTV's Kimberly Rio has the details.

MLS NEXT Pro

The City of Barrie, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), MLS NEXT Pro, and Barrie Stadium Group announced a landmark partnership that will bring professional soccer to downtown Barrie through the relocation of Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro, beginning with the 2028-2029 season. The announcement also unveiled plans for a purpose-built, soccer-specific stadium in downtown Barrie, a 3,500-seat venue designed to become one of the most iconic small soccer stadiums in North America. Located in the heart of the city, the stadium will serve as the future home of the Barrie MLS NEXT Pro team while acting as a community destination capable of hosting professional sports and concerts, festivals, and community programming.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch highlights from Caitlin Clark's sensational performance as she led the Indiana Fever to a thrilling comeback victory over the Seattle Storm. Clark erupted for a career-high 45 PTS to go along with 1 REB, 10 AST, 4 STL and 2 BLK while knocking down six 3-pointers in just 29 minutes. Clark's 45 points sets a new Indiana Fever franchise record for points in a game. Clark becomes the first WNBA player in history to score 40+ PTS & 10+ AST in a game while also becoming the fastest player in league history to reach 200 career 3-pointers. She accomplished the milestone in just 74 games, breaking Katie Smith's previous record of 81 games.

Malika Andrews is joined by Honorary GMs Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon as they select the teams for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Watch the game live on July 25 at 8:30p ET on ABC.

BIG3

Chicago Triplets Montrezl Harrell scored a BIG3 record 42 points.

BASEBALL

Midwest League

Kendry Chourio and Emmanuel Reyes combined for the 13th no-hitter in River Bandits history Sunday, as Quad Cities (44-42, 14-9) blanked the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (48-37,14-9) 11-0 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The no-hitter marks the River Bandits' first since Zach Haake and Dante Biasi also blanked the Rattlers in Davenport on June 18, 2021 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Carolina League

Royals prospect Jose Gutierrez kicks the comebacker to Royals No. 2 prospect Josh Hammond who gets the out for Single-A Columbia Fireflies

Southern League

Brewers No. 1 prospect Jesús Made crushes his 10th homer for Double-A Biloxi Shuckers

Texas League

Dodgers No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula clobbers his 16th homer of the season for Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

NorCal has named Alex Dunphy as the inaugural head coach, marking another major milestone as the organization prepares for its inaugural 2027 season. A proven leader with championship experience across the professional, collegiate, and international levels, Dunphy will lead the competitive vision of Northern California's first Major League Volleyball team. Dunphy joins MLV NorCal after serving as an assistant coach with LOVB Salt Lake, where she contributed to the team's run to the league championship match during the 2026 season. Prior to entering the professional ranks, she spent four seasons at Stanford University, contributing to multiple Pac-12 Championships, the 2025 ACC Championship, three consecutive NCAA Regional Final appearances (2022""24), and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2025. "I'm honored to lead MLV NorCal into its inaugural season," said Dunphy. "The opportunity to launch Northern California's first Major League Volleyball team is a tremendous privilege. We have the chance to create something that represents this community with pride, competes at the highest level, and gives our fans a team they can rally behind for years to come."

Being the head coach of a professional team is something Grand Rapids Rise Mike Gawlik has always aspired to do but not the next step he necessarily expected. But he's ready for his first season.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 12 of the 2026 season!







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.