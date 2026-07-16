Jimmy Soper Accepts Head Coaching Job at Baton Rouge

Published on July 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville Ice Bears veteran forward and captain Jimmy Soper has accepted the head coaching job in Baton Rogue in the FPHL. The Waterloo, Ont. native joined the Ice Bears ahead of the 2024-25 season and was one of the first signings of the John Gurskis head coaching era.

"I've often said Jimmy is the straw that stirs the drink when it comes to our team," said Gurskis. "He's led the room well, he battled, he fought, he produced in the playoffs, he did a lot of things to help our team. I wish him nothing but the best as he opens a new chapter to begin his coaching career."

"It's hard to put into words what the past few years have meant to me and my family," said Soper. "I want to thank the entire Knoxville Ice Bears organization, my teammates, coaches, staff, sponsors and, most importantly, the incredible fans. From the moment we arrived, Knoxville became so much more than a place to play hockey-it became a second home for my family."

Soper appeared in 102 games as an Ice Bear over the previous two years, scoring 18 goals and adding 38 assists for 56 points. He's also totaled 241 penalty minutes in that span. Some of his most impressive work came during the postseason, notching eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in the past two playoffs-the most in the SPHL in that timeframe. In total, Soper has played 217 games in the SPHL with 42 goals, 73 assists and 115 points. He has also appeared in 228 games in ECHL.

"I've loved every minute of wearing the Ice Bears jersey and representing this city. The memories, friendships, and support we've experienced here will stay with us forever."

Under Soper's leadership, the Ice Bears enjoyed success in the month of April. Knoxville advanced to the President's Cup Finals in 2025 and took the regular season champion Peoria Rivermen to game five of the semifinals last season.

The Ice Bears will open their 25th season in franchise history in October.







SPHL Stories from July 16, 2026

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