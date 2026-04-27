Ice Bears Fall Just Short in Game Five of President's Cup Semifinals

Published on April 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







An incredible effort by the Knoxville Ice Bears came up just short in a winner-take-all game five of the President's Cup semifinals as Knoxville's season ended with a 1-0 loss to the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center Sunday afternoon.

Stephen Mundinger made 37 saves for Knoxville and repeatedly gave the Ice Bears a fighting chance throughout the contest. Nick Latinovich stopped all 28 shots he faced for his third shutout of the playoffs.

Knoxville battled its way to a scoreless first period, but it wasn't without its share of close calls. After Mundinger stopped Alec Baer on a point blank chance, the rebound come out to the slot as Mundinger slid away from the crease. Michael McChesney picked up the loose puck and fired on the open net, but Carson Vance stood in the way of the shot and blocked the attempt.

Mundinger kept the score level with a handful of key saves during the first. He stopped Connor Szmul's wraparound chance and blocked Brayden Barker's rebound from in front of the crease before sliding to his right to deny Baer's follow up try from the left circle. He later knocked down Kullen Daikawa's wrist shot from the left wing and held onto McChesney's rebound to kill off a Rivermen power play.

The 6-foot-8 net minder's best effort came after a turnover behind the net resulted in a centering pass to Peoria's Matt Wiesner. Mundinger rushed back into his crease and dove to knock away a would-be goal to ultimately enter the first intermission with no score.

Knoxville had some chances in the second period, but Latinovich kicked away Blake Tosto's sweeping try from in front and stopped Billy Roche's wrister from the left circle with his pad. Eric Olson got loose in the slot, but Latinovich gloved his wrist shot from the right hash.

Daikawa broke the scoreless tie with just over two minutes remaining in the second with a power play goal at 17:50. Daikawa received the puck in the left circle and snapped a shot past a net-front roadblock that went off the far-side post and in.

Mundinger blocked a shot off the short-side post and stacked the pads to stop Szmul's rebound with just over six minutes to go. He fought off Barker's net-front chance with less than three minutes remaining to keep Knoxville within striking distance.

Knoxville had a couple of good looks to tie the game in the third period, but Brendan Dowler's one-timer from the high slot hit the crossbar and stayed out. Tim Kent had a rebound in the left circle stopped by Latinovich and Latinovich knocked away a quick shot by Jason Brancheau from right in front of the crease with just over a minute remaining.

Peoria will advance to face the defending President's Cup champion Evansville Thunderbolts in the finals. The Rivermen are seeking their third cup in the last five seasons.







SPHL Stories from April 26, 2026

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