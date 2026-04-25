Ice Bears Drop Game Four, Will Play in Game Five Sunday

Published on April 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears dropped game four of the President's Cup semifinals to the Peoria Rivermen 5-0 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night and will play game five back in Peoria on Sunday afternoon.

With the series now tied at two games apiece, Sunday's winner will advance to face defending champion Evansville in the President's Cup Finals.

Cory Dennis scored on the power play for Peoria at 10:16 with a shot from the center point to put the Rivermen out in front. JM Piotrowski scored off an offensive zone face-off win by Matt Wiesner with a shot that deflected off a skate at 16:24 to make it 2-0 Rivermen at the first intermission.

Daniel Chartrand stole the puck in the Knoxville zone and slipped a pass to Kullen Daikawa to his right. Daikawa dropped it back to the high slot where Piotrowski smacked a one-timer past Stephen Mundinger at 4:54 of the second to make it 3-0.

Jordan Ernst scored from the left circle on the power play at 13:17 of the second to give the Rivermen a four-goal lead.

Garrett Devine split scored 20 seconds into the third period to push the score to 5-0. Mundinger was relived for Logan Flodell following the goal and finished the night with 18 saves. Flodell stopped all eight shots he faced.







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