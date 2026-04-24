Sam Rhodes Named SPHL Co-Rookie of the Year
Published on April 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Friday announced that Sam Rhodes of the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Khaden Henry of the Macon Mayhem have been selected as the SPHL Co-Rookies of the Year in a vote of team coaches and staff.
Rhodes led all rookies in points (38) and power play goals (six - tied), while ranking second in goals (24) and third in power play points (10). A native of Powhatan, VA, Rhodes recorded six multi-goal outings, including his first professional hat trick on March 5 against Peoria.
Henry, who spent time with Macon and Peoria this season, ranked fifth among all SPHL players with 26 goals, including eight multi-goal games, despite playing only 35 games. Among rookies, the Markham, ON native tied for the league lead with five game-winning goals, was second in points (36) and power play goals (five - tied), and ranked third with a +13 rating.
Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners
2024-25 - Carson Gallagher, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2023-24 - Simon Boyko, Fayetteville Marksmen
2022-23 - Austin Alger, Fayetteville Marksmen
2021-22 - Marcel Godbout, Peoria Rivermen
2020-21 - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen
2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls
2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings
2015-16 - John Lidgett, Huntsville Havoc
2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge, and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones
2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones
2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals
2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz
SPHL Stories from April 24, 2026
- Sam Rhodes Named SPHL Co-Rookie of the Year - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Khaden Henry Receives SPHL Co-Rookie of the Year Honors - Macon Mayhem
- Pensacola's Rhodes, Macon's Henry Named SPHL Co-Rookies of the Year - SPHL
- Thunderbolts Advance Back to the President's Cup Final - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Dawgs Eliminated by Thunderbolts with 4-1 Loss in Game Four - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
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