Sam Rhodes Named SPHL Co-Rookie of the Year

Published on April 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Friday announced that Sam Rhodes of the Pensacola Ice Flyers and Khaden Henry of the Macon Mayhem have been selected as the SPHL Co-Rookies of the Year in a vote of team coaches and staff.

Rhodes led all rookies in points (38) and power play goals (six - tied), while ranking second in goals (24) and third in power play points (10). A native of Powhatan, VA, Rhodes recorded six multi-goal outings, including his first professional hat trick on March 5 against Peoria.

Henry, who spent time with Macon and Peoria this season, ranked fifth among all SPHL players with 26 goals, including eight multi-goal games, despite playing only 35 games. Among rookies, the Markham, ON native tied for the league lead with five game-winning goals, was second in points (36) and power play goals (five - tied), and ranked third with a +13 rating.

Previous SPHL Rookie of the Year Award Winners

2024-25 - Carson Gallagher, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2023-24 - Simon Boyko, Fayetteville Marksmen

2022-23 - Austin Alger, Fayetteville Marksmen

2021-22 - Marcel Godbout, Peoria Rivermen

2020-21 - Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Ben Blasko, Peoria Rivermen

2017-18 - Jacob Barber, Birmingham Bulls

2016-17 - Mike Moran, Mississippi RiverKings

2015-16 - John Lidgett, Huntsville Havoc

2014-15 - Bryce Williamson, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Joe Caveney, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2011-12 - Kiefer Smiley, Mississippi Surge, and Jordan Chong, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2010-11 - Chris Wilson, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2009-10 - Jesse Biduke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Michael Richard, Twin City Cyclones

2007-08 - Taylor Hustead, Twin City Cyclones

2006-07 - Tim Velemirovich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Rob Sich, Florida Seals

2004-05 - Chad Collins, Fayetteville FireAntz







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