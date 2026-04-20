Cooper Jones Named to All-SPHL Second Team
Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Pensacola Ice Flyers defenseman Cooper Jones has been named to the All-SPHL Second Team following a standout 2025-26 season.
Jones appeared in 48 games for Pensacola, recording 9 goals and 21 assists for 30 points. He ranked 3rd among all SPHL defensemen in scoring and was a key contributor on both ends of the ice throughout the year.
The veteran blueliner averaged 0.63 points per game while logging significant minutes in all situations, including special teams.
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