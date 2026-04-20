Cooper Jones Named to All-SPHL Second Team

Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - Pensacola Ice Flyers defenseman Cooper Jones has been named to the All-SPHL Second Team following a standout 2025-26 season.

Jones appeared in 48 games for Pensacola, recording 9 goals and 21 assists for 30 points. He ranked 3rd among all SPHL defensemen in scoring and was a key contributor on both ends of the ice throughout the year.

The veteran blueliner averaged 0.63 points per game while logging significant minutes in all situations, including special teams.







SPHL Stories from April 20, 2026

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