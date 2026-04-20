Semifinals Watch Parties at Bubba's 33

Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are hosting two watch parties at Bubba's 33, sponsored by Bud Light! The Dawgs will head to Evansville for Games Three and Four of the 2025-2026 President's Cup Playoffs! Catch the Dawgs away playoff games in a fun, family-friendly environment alongside fellow fans. Watch parties are free to attend, and kids are welcome. Doors will open one hour before puck drop. We'll see ya there!

Watch party games are:

Round Two: Game Three 4/22 - Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Evansville, Event Starts @7:00 P.M, Puck Drop: 8:00 P.M

Round Two: Game Four 4/23 - Rail Yard Dawgs vs. Evansville, Event Starts @7:00 P.M, Puck Drop: 8:00 P.M







SPHL Stories from April 20, 2026

Semifinals Watch Parties at Bubba's 33 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

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