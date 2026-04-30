Gustav MÜller and Matt O'Dea Bubba's 33 April Co-Players of the Month

Published on April 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Bubba's 33 April Co-Players of the Month for your Rail Yard Dawgs are #38... Gustav Müller and #15 Matt O'Dea.

The six-foot-one forward dominated in the postseason, producing six goals, four assists and a plus-three rating for the Dawgs. Müller also helped secure the Dawgs first ever sweep in Peoria in early April, scoring the game-winning goal with 14 seconds left in the third period.

Müller is in his second professional season with Roanoke, he notched 16 goals and 20 assists in 40 games for the Dawgs in the regular season. Müller was called up to the Solar Bears in February where he tallied one goal and one assist in 11 games. The six-foot-one forward was previously called up by the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets back on New Year's Day before returning to the Dawgs on January 14.

Matt O'Dea produced one goal, two assists and a plus-two rating in the postseason. O'Dea was also named the SPHL Defenseman of the Year, leading all SPHL defensemen in several categories with nine goals (tied-first), points (37), power-play assists (18), and power-play points (19) in the regular season.

O'Dea is in his sixth season in Roanoke, serving as an alternate captain for the previous three campaigns before becoming the team's captain this year. In February, O'Dea set a new franchise record with his 128th career assist, surpassing former Dawg Mac Jansen's mark of 127. He was previously named to the All-SPHL Second Team in 2023-24.

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 campaign are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office. You can find more information on our website.







SPHL Stories from April 30, 2026

Gustav MÜller and Matt O'Dea Bubba's 33 April Co-Players of the Month - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

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