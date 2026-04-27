Roanoke's Joe Widmar Named 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player

Published on April 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The SPHL announced on Monday that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named as the SPHL Most Valuable Player for the 2025-2026 season.

Widmar has played two seasons with the Dawgs. The 31-year-old center produced 29 goals, 51 assists and a plus-six rating in the 2026-2026 season. He led the league in both assists (49) and points (77) during the regular season, while also setting a new franchise record for points in a season (77), breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72. Widmar finished the season tied for the most assists in a single season in Rail Yard Dawgs history with 49, and tied for second all-time in single-season goals with 28 alongside former Dawg Tommy Munichiello.

Season tickets for the 2026-2027 campaign are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office. You can find more information on our website.







SPHL Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.