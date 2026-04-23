Late Penalty, Three Third-Period Goals Sink Dawgs in 4-1 Loss to Evansville

Published on April 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (1-2) battled throughout, but a late penalty and two empty-net goals lifted the Evansville Thunderbolts (2-1) to a 4-1 win Wednesday night at the Ford Center in Game Three of the best-of-five semifinal series.

After splitting two games in Roanoke over the weekend, the series shifted to Indiana tied 1-1, and remained tightly contested throughout the night.

Special teams set the tone early. Roanoke had two power-play chances in the first period, while Evansville had one, but neither side converted. The Dawgs carried a 12-9 edge in shots into the first intermission of a scoreless game.

Evansville broke through early in the second period. After Bryce Martin was called for high-sticking at 3:35, Evan Miller capitalized on the power play at 5:13 to give the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead.

Roanoke answered midway through the period. Following a cross-checking penalty on Caleb Huffman at 11:13, the Dawgs went to the power play. Gustav Müller buried a one-timer off a feed from Matt O'Dea, tying the game at 1-1.

The Dawgs, who began the postseason 0-for-17 on the power play, have now converted three times over the past two games on the man advantage.

The score remained tied entering the second intermission, with Roanoke holding a 24-18 advantage in shots.

Both teams traded chances in the third period, but neither could break the deadlock until late in the third.

Tim Manning was whistled for holding at 14:58, and moments later Khristian Acosta was assessed a high-sticking minor, giving Evansville a 5-on-3 advantage with just over three minutes remaining.

The Thunderbolts, who had already scored five power-play goals in the series, struck again. Myles Abbate finished a feed from Aaron Huffnagle at 17:13, delivering what proved to be the game-winner.

Trailing 2-1, Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner pulled goaltender Austyn Roudebush for an extra skater in the final minutes, but Evansville sealed the game with empty-net goals from Jordan Simoneau and Miller.

Roanoke outshot Evansville 39-30, but three late goals by the Thunderbolts proved decisive.

Evansville now leads the series two games to one and Roanoke will play their first elimination game of the season on Thursday, needing to win out to advance to the President's Cup Final.

The Dawgs face the Evansville Thunderbolts for Games Three and Four of the semifinal series. Game Three will be played Wednesday, April 22, at the Ford Center in Evansville at 8:00 P.M. ET. Game Four will be played at Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 P.M. ET. Game Five, if necessary, will return to Berglund Center on Saturday, April 25, at 7:05 P.M. ET. The Dawgs must win the semifinal series to advance to the President's Cup Final. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







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