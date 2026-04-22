Dawgs Add Burnham as Emergency Backup Goaltender

Published on April 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that Trent Burnham has been added as an emergency backup goaltender.

Burnham has played five years of NCAA hockey. The Eagle River, Alaska native played two seasons at Lindenwood University (NCAA DI) before transferring to the Rochester Institute of Technology. Burnham has appeared in 11 games for Rochester with a .83 goals against average, a .955 save percentage.

The Dawgs will face the Evansville Thunderbolts for Games Three and Four of the semifinal series. Game Three will be played Wednesday, April 22, at Ford Center at 8:00 P.M. ET. Game Four will be played at Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 P.M. ET. Game Five, if necessary, will return to Berglund Center on Saturday, April 25, at 7:05 P.M. ET. The Dawgs must win the semifinal series to advance to the President's Cup Final. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







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