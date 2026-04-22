Roanoke's Matt O'Dea Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year

Published on April 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced that Matt O'Dea of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of team coaches and staff.

Peoria's Cory Dennis finished second in the balloting.

Now in his sixth season with Roanoke, O'Dea led SPHL defensemen in goals (nine - tied), points (37), power-play assists (18), and power-play points (19), while ranking second among blueliners with 28 assists and a +18 rating.

A native of Mokena, IL, O'Dea becomes the second Rail Yard Dawg to win the award, joining Brendan Pepe (2023-24).

Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners

2024-25 - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen

2023-24 - Brendan Pepe, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

2022-23 - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen

2021-22 - Jason Price, Knoxville Ice Bears

2020-21 - Kenton Helgesen, Knoxville Ice Bears

2019-20 - Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen

2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen

2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings

2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc

2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears

2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades

2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades

2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz

2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears

The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Thursday.







SPHL Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.