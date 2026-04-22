Roanoke's Matt O'Dea Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year
Published on April 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced that Matt O'Dea of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the SPHL Defenseman of the Year in a vote of team coaches and staff.
Peoria's Cory Dennis finished second in the balloting.
Now in his sixth season with Roanoke, O'Dea led SPHL defensemen in goals (nine - tied), points (37), power-play assists (18), and power-play points (19), while ranking second among blueliners with 28 assists and a +18 rating.
A native of Mokena, IL, O'Dea becomes the second Rail Yard Dawg to win the award, joining Brendan Pepe (2023-24).
Previous SPHL Defenseman of the Year Award Winners
2024-25 - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen
2023-24 - Brendan Pepe, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
2022-23 - Zach Wilkie, Peoria Rivermen
2021-22 - Jason Price, Knoxville Ice Bears
2020-21 - Kenton Helgesen, Knoxville Ice Bears
2019-20 - Nick Neville, Peoria Rivermen
2018-19 - Travis Jeke, Fayetteville Marksmen
2017-18 - Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 - Louis Belisle, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2015-16 - Brandon Greenside, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 - Andrew Randazzo, Mississippi RiverKings
2013-14 - Stuart Stefan, Huntsville Havoc
2012-13 - Andrew Smale, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Mark Van Vliet, Knoxville Ice Bears
2009-10 - Steve Weidlich, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 - Kevin Harris, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 - Dan Vandermeer, Richmond Renegades
2006-07 - Brian Goudie, Richmond Renegades
2005-06 - Mike Clarke, Fayetteville FireAntz
2004-05 - Curtis Menzul, Knoxville Ice Bears
The SPHL will announce its Goaltender of the Year on Thursday.
SPHL Stories from April 22, 2026
- Dawgs Captain Matt O'Dea Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Roanoke's Matt O'Dea Named SPHL Defenseman of the Year - SPHL
- Dawgs Add Burnham as Emergency Backup Goaltender - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
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