Merchandise & Equipment Sale on April 30

Published on April 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting their annual used/new equipment sale along with newly discounted merchandise on Thursday, April 30 in Berglund Coliseum from 5:00 P.M.- 6:30 P.M. During this time, shopping will be available in-person only. Sale will take place at our merchandise store between Gates 3 and 4. Please use Gate 1 to enter. No additional discounts on merchandise or equipment.

The sale will continue online only on Friday, May 1 with remaining inventory. The front office will be closed next week May 4-8; orders may be picked up beginning May 12 at 10:00 A.M.







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