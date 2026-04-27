Roanoke's Joe Widmar Named SPHL Most Valuable Player
Published on April 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player.
The Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by team coaches and staff.
Birmingham's Drake Glover finished second in the balloting.
Widmar was a unanimous All-SPHL First Team selection after leading the league in assists (49) and points (77), while ranking second in points on the power play (25). Widmar was also fourth in goals (28), power-play goals (eight), and power-play assists (17). The Northbrook, IL native also set a new franchise record for points in a season, breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72.
Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players
2024-25 - Jordan Ernst, Peoria Rivermen
2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears
2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen
2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators
2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc
2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc
2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
Doug Price | Commissioner
SPHL
11330 Vanstory Drive | Huntersville, NC 28078
O 704.897.0545 | C 980.229.6979
*** Part 1 - ASCII
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player.
The Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by team coaches and staff.
Birmingham's Drake Glover finished second in the balloting.
Widmar was a unanimous All-SPHL First Team selection after leading the league in assists (49) and points (77), while ranking second in points on the power play (25). Widmar was also fourth in goals (28), power-play goals (eight), and power-play assists (17). The Northbrook, IL native also set a new franchise record for points in a season, breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72.
Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players 2024-25 - Jordan Ernst, Peoria Rivermen 2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls 2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears 2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen 2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem 2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts 2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls 2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears 2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz 2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem 2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths 2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators 2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz 2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears 2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks 2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz 2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc 2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears 2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz 2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc 2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
Doug Price | Commissioner SPHL 11330 Vanstory Drive | Huntersville, NC 28078
O 704.897.0545 | C 980.229.6979
*** Part 2 - ASCII
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player.
The Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by team coaches and staff.
Birmingham's Drake Glover finished second in the balloting.
Widmar was a unanimous All-SPHL First Team selection after leading the league in assists (49) and points (77), while ranking second in points on the power play (25). Widmar was also fourth in goals (28), power-play goals (eight), and power-play assists (17). The Northbrook, IL native also set a new franchise record for points in a season, breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72.
Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players
2024-25 - Jordan Ernst, Peoria Rivermen
2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls
2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears
2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen
2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem
2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts
2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears
2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz
2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem
2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths
2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators
2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc
2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc
2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears
Doug Price | Commissioner
SPHL
11330 Vanstory Drive | Huntersville, NC 28078
O 704.897.0545 | C 980.229.6979
SPHL Stories from April 27, 2026
- Roanoke's Joe Widmar Named 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Roanoke's Joe Widmar Named SPHL Most Valuable Player - SPHL
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