Roanoke's Joe Widmar Named SPHL Most Valuable Player

Published on April 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

The Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by team coaches and staff.

Birmingham's Drake Glover finished second in the balloting.

Widmar was a unanimous All-SPHL First Team selection after leading the league in assists (49) and points (77), while ranking second in points on the power play (25). Widmar was also fourth in goals (28), power-play goals (eight), and power-play assists (17). The Northbrook, IL native also set a new franchise record for points in a season, breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players

2024-25 - Jordan Ernst, Peoria Rivermen

2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears

2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

Doug Price | Commissioner

SPHL

11330 Vanstory Drive | Huntersville, NC 28078

O 704.897.0545 | C 980.229.6979

*** Part 1 - ASCII

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

The Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by team coaches and staff.

Birmingham's Drake Glover finished second in the balloting.

Widmar was a unanimous All-SPHL First Team selection after leading the league in assists (49) and points (77), while ranking second in points on the power play (25). Widmar was also fourth in goals (28), power-play goals (eight), and power-play assists (17). The Northbrook, IL native also set a new franchise record for points in a season, breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players 2024-25 - Jordan Ernst, Peoria Rivermen 2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls 2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears 2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen 2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem 2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts 2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls 2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears 2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz 2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem 2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths 2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators 2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz 2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears 2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks 2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz 2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc 2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears 2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz 2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc 2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

Doug Price | Commissioner SPHL 11330 Vanstory Drive | Huntersville, NC 28078

O 704.897.0545 | C 980.229.6979

*** Part 2 - ASCII

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been selected as the 2025-2026 SPHL Most Valuable Player.

The Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team, as determined by team coaches and staff.

Birmingham's Drake Glover finished second in the balloting.

Widmar was a unanimous All-SPHL First Team selection after leading the league in assists (49) and points (77), while ranking second in points on the power play (25). Widmar was also fourth in goals (28), power-play goals (eight), and power-play assists (17). The Northbrook, IL native also set a new franchise record for points in a season, breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72.

Previous SPHL Most Valuable Players

2024-25 - Jordan Ernst, Peoria Rivermen

2023-24 - Carson Rose, Birmingham Bulls

2022-23 - Justin MacDonald, Knoxville Ice Bears

2021-22 - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

2020-21 - Mason Baptista, Macon Mayhem

2019-20 - Austin Plevy, Evansville Thunderbolts

2018-19 - Josh Harris, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 - Berkley Scott, Knoxville Ice Bears

2016-17 - Sean Bonar, Fayetteville FireAntz

2015-16 - Garrett Bartus, Macon Mayhem

2014-15 - Matt Gingera, Columbus Cottonmouths

2013-14 - Shawn McNeil, Louisiana IceGators

2012-13 - Josh McQuade, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2010-11 - Matt Auffrey, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2008-09 - Travis Kauffeldt, Huntsville Havoc

2007-08 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

2006-07 - Rob Sich, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 - Matt Carmichael, Huntsville Havoc

2004-05 - Kevin Swider, Knoxville Ice Bears

Doug Price | Commissioner

SPHL

11330 Vanstory Drive | Huntersville, NC 28078

O 704.897.0545 | C 980.229.6979







SPHL Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.