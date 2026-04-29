Spring Cleaning Auction Schedule

Published on April 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are having Spring Cleaning Auctions throughout the May, on the DASH Auction App! The auction schedule is as follows...

Blue Jersey Auction: May 1 @ 10:00 A.M. - May 8 @ 7:00 P.M.

Blue Helmet Auction: May 9 @ 10:00 A.M. - May 11 @ 7:00 P.M.

White Jersey Auction: May 12 @ 10:00 A.M. - May 15 @ 7:00 P.M.

White Helmet Auction: May 15 @10:00 A.M. - May 18 @ 7:00 P.M.

Player Stick Auction: May 19 @ 10:00 A.M. - May 22 @ 7:00 P.M.

Misc. Auction: May 23 @ 10:00 A.M. - May 26 @ 7:00 P.M.

Buy Now Mystery Jerseys: May 27 @ 10:00 A.M. - May 31 @ 7:00 P.M. (May end early if all jerseys are purchased before the end date)

Please direct any questions regarding DASH to @madelyn@railyarddawgs.com







SPHL Stories from April 29, 2026

Spring Cleaning Auction Schedule - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

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