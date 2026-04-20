Birmingham's Drake Glover Named to All-SPHL First Team

Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced its All-SPHL First and Second Teams as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches, staff, and team personnel.

2025-2026 All-SPHL First Team

G - Jack Bostedt, Peoria Rivermen

D - Matt O'Dea, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

D - Cory Dennis, Peoria Rivermen

F - Joe Widmar, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

F - Drake Glover, Birmingham Bulls

F - Alec Baer, Peoria Rivermen

Drake Glover of the Birmingham Bulls led the SPHL with 15 power-play goals and a +21 rating, despite playing only 41 games. Glover ranked third in goals (29), while finishing eighth in points (46).

Jack Bostedt of the Peoria Rivermen set new SPHL records with a 1.58 goals against average and a 0.946 save percentage. Bostedt also led the league with five shutouts, while ranking sixth in wins (17 - tied).

Matt O'Dea of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs led defensemen in goals (nine - tied), points (37), power-play assists (18), and power-play points (19). O'Dea also ranked second among blueliners with 28 assists and a +18 rating.

Cory Dennis of the Peoria Rivermen tied for second among defensemen with four power-play goals and third in goals (eight). Dennis also ranked fourth in points (28 - tied) and fifth with 20 assists.

Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs was a unanimous First Team selection after leading the SPHL in assists (49) and points (77), while ranking second in points on the power play (25). Widmar was also fourth in goals (28), power-play goals (eight), and power-play assists (17).

Alex Baer of the Peoria Rivermen led the SPHL in power-play assists (26) and power-play points (30), while ranking second with 44 assists. Baer was also third in the league with 58 points.

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2025-2026 All-SPHL Second Team

G - Kristian Stead, Evansville Thunderbolts

D - Carson Vance, Knoxville Ice Bears

D - Cooper Jones, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F - Austin Alger, Huntsville Havoc

F - Leif Mattson, Quad City Storm

F - Travis Broughman, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

Kristian Stead of the Evansville Thunderbolts was second in the SPHL in wins (23) and minutes played, third in goals against average (2.11), and fourth in saves. Stead also finished fifth among goaltenders with three shutouts and was sixth with a 0.923 save percentage.

Carson Vance of the Knoxville Ice Bears led all defensemen with 30 assists and 167 shots on goal. Vance also ranked second among rearguards in points (35), power-play assists (11), and power-play points (14).

Cooper Jones of the Pensacola Ice Flyers tied for the goal-scoring lead among defensemen with nine and ranked second in power-play goals (four - tied). Jones was also third in assists (21 - tied), points (30), and power-play points (12), while ranking fifth with eight power-play assists.

Austin Alger of the Huntsville Havoc was second in the SPHL in goals (30) and fifth in points (53 - tied) this season. Alger also ranked third in shooting percentage, scoring on 21.4% of his shots.

Leif Mattson of the Quad City Storm finished second in scoring with 60 points, while ranking third in assists (39) and power-play points (22 - tied). Mattson also led the SPHL in shots (228) while his 16 power-play assists were fifth-most.

Travis Broughman of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs tied for second in the SPHL with seven game-winning goals, while ranking third in power-play goals (nine) and penalty minutes (159). Broughman also finished fourth in scoring with 54 points, while his 24 goals were tied for sixth-most.

The SPHL will announce its Coach of the Year on Tuesday.







SPHL Stories from April 20, 2026

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