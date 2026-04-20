Roanoke's O'Dea, Widmar and Broughman Receive All-SPHL Honors

Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced Monday that Roanoke captain Matt O'Dea and center Joe Widmar have been named to the league's All-SPHL First Team, while center Travis Broughman earned All-SPHL Second Team honors.

O'Dea is in his sixth season in Roanoke, serving as an alternate captain for the previous three campaigns before becoming the team's captain this year. The 31-year-old defenseman has been dominant this season, leading all SPHL defensemen in several categories with nine goals (tied-first), 37 points (first), and 18 power play assists (first) in the regular season. In February, O'Dea set a new franchise record with his 128th career assist, surpassing former Dawg Mac Jansen's mark of 127. He was previously named to the All-SPHL Second Team in 2023-24.

Widmar is in his second season with the Dawgs. The 31-year-old center has produced 29 goals, 51 assists and a plus-six rating so far this season.He led the league in both assists (49) and points (77) during the regular season, while also setting a new franchise record for points in a season (77), breaking Nick Ford's previous mark of 72. Widmar is currently tied for the most assists in a season at 49 and tied for second with former Dawg Tommy Munichiello for most goals in a season at 28.

Broughman, in his third season with Roanoke and serving as an alternate captain in 2025-26, has totaled 25 goals and 33 assists with a plus-two rating this season. The 29-year-old returned to the SPHL after spending the previous two seasons in the ECHL, including a full 2023-24 campaign with the Adirondack Thunder where he recorded 32 points in 72 games. Last season, he split time between the Reading Royals and Kalamazoo Wings.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs! Single-game tickets and parking passes are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. The Rail Yard Dawgs will face the fourth-seeded Evansville Thunderbolts in a best-of-five semifinal series. Game One will be played Friday, April 17, at Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m. ET. Game Two will be played at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 18, at 7:05 p.m. ET. Game Three is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at Ford Center at 8:00 p.m. ET. Game Four, if necessary, will also be played at Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Game Five, if necessary, will return to Berglund Center on Saturday, April 25, at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Dawgs must win the semifinal series to advance to the President's Cup Final. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







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