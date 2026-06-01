Merchandise Store Closed for Event Conflicts
Published on June 1, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Our merchandise store will be unavailable on the following dates listed below. This includes in-person and online shopping as our gear will not be accessible due to event conflicts at Berglund Center. We look forward to working with our customers before and after these posted dates.
Unavailable Dates:
June 2 - June 5 (Journey Concert)
July 10 - July 16 (Billy Strings Concert)
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SPHL Stories from June 1, 2026
- Merchandise Store Closed for Event Conflicts - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
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