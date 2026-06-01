Merchandise Store Closed for Event Conflicts

Published on June 1, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Our merchandise store will be unavailable on the following dates listed below. This includes in-person and online shopping as our gear will not be accessible due to event conflicts at Berglund Center. We look forward to working with our customers before and after these posted dates.

Unavailable Dates:

June 2 - June 5 (Journey Concert)

July 10 - July 16 (Billy Strings Concert)







SPHL Stories from June 1, 2026

Merchandise Store Closed for Event Conflicts - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

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