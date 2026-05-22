Roanoke Releases 2026-2027 Protected List

Published on May 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced the team's protected list for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

The SPHL allows each team to protect 13 players who finished the previous season on their roster. Players claimed on protected lists are only able to sign tryout agreements with the SPHL team that has protected them.

Roanoke listed nine forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender on its protected list, including eight players who just played in their rookie pro seasons.

The 2025-2026 SPHL MVP, Joe Widmar made the list. The 31-year-old center dominated last season tallying 28 goals, 49 assists and 77 points in the regular season, breaking the Dawgs franchise record for points in a season. Widmar led the league in goals, assists and points last season.

Gustav Muller is also highlighted on the list. The 27-year-old forward produced 16 goals, 20 assists and 36 points for the Dawgs during the 2025-2026 season. Muller also spent time in the ECHL last season with both the Fort Wayne Komets and the Orlando Solar Bears. Muller finished second in the league for scoring in the post season with six goals.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are open during the summer at their offices at Berglund Center from Monday through Thursday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Friday 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Full and Half Season Tickets are on sale now. Contact Cyrus at 540-853-6829 (call/text) or cyrus@railyarddawgs.com!







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