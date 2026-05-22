Ice Flyers Announce Protected List for 2026-27 Season

Published on May 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have officially submitted their protected list for the upcoming 2026-27 SPHL season, securing the rights to a strong core of returning talent as preparations begin for another year in the Hangar.

Forwards protected by Pensacola include Tyler Burnie, Matt Allen, Tyler German, Andrew Poulias, Andrew Kurapov, Jack Suchy, and Sam Rhodes.

On the blue line, the Ice Flyers protected Jonathan Ziskie, Cooper Jones, Laudon Poellinger, Max Ruoho, Amedeo Mastrangeli, and Nicholas Aromatario.

Protection lists allow teams to retain SPHL rights to selected players heading into the offseason while roster construction continues for the 2026-27 campaign.

Additional player announcements, signings, and roster updates will be released throughout the offseason on IceFlyers.com, in the Ice Flyers app and the team's social media channels.







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