Mayhem Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on May 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, have released their 2026 protected list. The protected list contains 13 players whose SPHL signing rights are owned by the Macon Mayhem. The list is as follows:

Forwards - Joshua Burke, Alex Cohen, Jake Goldowski, Khaden Henry, Michael Herrera, Connor May, Conor Witherspoon, Matteo Ybarra

Defensemen - Parker Allison, Nick Dineen, Hayden Ford, Michael Krupinski

Goaltender - Josh Boyko

As a result of being on the protected list, these players will not be able to sign with another SPHL team during the 2026-27 season without being released or traded by the Mayhem. Here's a brief look at each player on the protected list.

Joshua Burke

Burke made his professional debut in the Mayhem's first playoff game in five years, and didn't look out of place as he picked up an assist on Khaden Henry's game two goal in Peoria. The 25-year-old forward from Land O' Lakes, Fla., played both forward and defense during his four-year career at NCAA D-III Amherst College, where he totaled 90 points (36 g, 54 a) in 101 games.

Alex Cohen

In his third season with the Mayhem and first as the team's captain, Cohen put up a career-high nine goals last season despite missing 15 games due to injury. A veteran presence among a team with quite a few rookies, Cohen was a vocal presence both on the ice and in the locker room, even when he wasn't able to be in the lineup.

Jake Goldowski

2025-26 was a season full of milestones for Goldowski, as he recorded his 100th SPHL point, and also became the 7th player in franchise history to record 100 points in a Mayhem sweater. Though his point production took a slight dip this past season, Goldowski was a crucial part of the Mayhem's penalty kill across all 60 games this season, and set a new single-season high in both power play goals (five) and game winning goals (three).

Khaden Henry

The SPHL's Co-Rookie of the Year was a diamond in the rough for the Mayhem this past season, as Henry had 14 points (9 g, 5 a) in his 10 games played with the Mayhem after he was waived by the Peoria Rivermen and picked up by Macon. He led all rookies in goal-scoring with 26 goals in just 35 games, and established himself as one of the league's most consistent goal scorers in his first SPHL season.

Michael Herrera

Another in-season trade acquisition for the Mayhem, Herrera's first season in Macon was full of memorable moments. He was fourth in the SPHL with six game-winning goals this season, and added two shootout game winners as well. There was no shortage of clutch factor either, as five of his eight goals that sealed the game came in the final 10 minutes of regulation or later. His pace of 0.88 points per game since he joined the Mayhem would've led the team over an entire season.

Connor May

May's rookie campaign was very respectable, establishing himself as both a threat offensively and an asset defensively at the professional level. In his rookie season out of NCAA D-III Adrian College, May put up 29 points (12 g, 17 a) which was good for third among players that spent the entire season with the Mayhem. Despite being active on the boards and playing a physical brand of hockey, May was one of only four players to suit up in all 60 games this season between the regular season and the playoffs for Macon.

Conor Witherspoon

There was no semblance of a sophomore slump this past season for Witherspoon, as the forward improved upon his 29 point rookie campaign with 43 points in his second professional season to lead the Mayhem in scoring. He finished tied for 5th in the SPHL with 30 assists this season, and was the first Mayhem player with a 30-assist season since John Siemer's 39 assists in the 2018-19 season.

Matteo Ybarra

Another second-year forward who improved from the 2024-25 season, Ybarra joined Witherspoon as the only players who spent the entire year in Macon with 30 points this season. His 12 goals in a Mayhem sweater this season were tied for 3rd behind only Michael Herrera and Conor Witherspoon, and his ability to be a pest both on the forecheck and in the defensive zone were major assets for the Mayhem.

Parker Allison

Allison has blossomed into a true lock down defenseman since being acquired by Macon from the Birmingham Bulls in a trade back in November of 2024, and was a staple on the Mayhem's left side this season playing in all 60 games. He also proved his worth offensively this season, finishing tied for second among all SPHL defensemen with four power play goals.

Nick Dineen

Dineen developed quite nicely as the season went along, earning consistent minutes on the left side of defensive group in just his rookie season. Despite recording just five assists in his 50 games played, his defensive play was certainly productive and much-needed for the Mayhem, both on the penalty kill and at even strength.

Hayden Ford

Ford returned for his second season with the Mayhem after a brief hiatus at the start of the year, and doubled his previous career-high in points with 14 points (2 g, 12 a) in 39 games this season. Despite multiple call-ups to the ECHL with the Reading Royals and Cincinnati Cyclones, Ford still finished just one point shy of the team lead for defensemen, and continued to have a strong presence on the power play.

Michael Krupinski

Krupinski's first full year of professional hockey was exactly what Mayhem fans were hoping it would be, packing a punch physically while being a strong puck-carrying defenseman on the right side. Though he only scored twice in 57 games, Krupinski finished second among SPHL defensemen with 157 shots on goal, trailing Conor Witherspoon by just one shot for the team lead.

Josh Boyko

After four seasons with the Mayhem, Josh Boyko has solidified himself as one of the premier players in franchise history. He holds nearly every statistical record for Mayhem goaltenders, and recorded his first career 20-win season this past year while he led the Mayhem back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Mayhem will take the ice for their 12th season in October of 2026 as they continue the push for their second SPHL Presidents Cup. Season tickets are available now at maconmayhem.com.







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