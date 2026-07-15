Hayden Hulton Joins Mayhem Coaching Staff

Published on July 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that Hayden Hulton has been named the team's new assistant coach and assistant director of hockey operations.

Hulton, 32, from Kingston, Ontario, has spent the last two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Fayetteville Marksmen following a four-year playing career in the SPHL. The former Evansville Thunderbolts captain finished his professional career in the 2023-24 season playing for Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny with the Quad City Storm.

"I'm excited to add Hayden Hulton to our coaching staff," said Mayhem Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny. "His knowledge and passion for the game energizes those around him. We welcome his leadership to the Mayhem family!"

A veteran of 189 SPHL games, Hulton played five years at USports Carleton University, and captained the team his final season before beginning his professional career. A USports Academic All-Canadian, Hulton was the recipient of the Carleton Ravens Men's Hockey Academic award during his time at the school.

"I am both excited and grateful to be joining the Macon Mayhem organization," said Hulton. "I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Dave and the Norris family for placing their trust in me. I have great respect for Dave and a strong belief in his leadership as both a person and a coach. This position offers me the opportunity to contribute to a culture of hard work, respect and continuous growth. I look forward to working with Dave and the entire Mayhem staff to drive team success and proudly represent our community."

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Call the Mayhem office at 478-803-1592 for more information or to purchase tickets.







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