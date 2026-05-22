Havoc Announce 2026 Protected List
Published on May 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Head Coach Stuart Stefan and Assistant Coach Tyler Piacentini have announced the protected list heading into the 2026-27 season.
Each team is allowed to protect 13 players. These players cannot sign with another team in the SPHL until the 2026-27 season. Unprotected players can sign with other SPHL teams, but cannot re-sign in Huntsville until after July 1st.
All-SPHL Second Team selection Austin Alger and All-SPHL Rookie Team selection Kevin Weaver-Vitale solidified their places on this year's protected list.
You can find the full protected list below:
Forwards:
#12 Gio Procopio
#15 Dawson Sciarrino
#18 Austin Alger
#25 Jack Jaunich
#28 Ethan Lindsay
#78 Cole Reginato
#91 Connor Fries
Defensemen:
#3 Ben Schultheis
#8 Kevin Weaver-Vitale
#63 Craig McCabe
#71 Charlie Risk
Goalies:
#50 Brian Wilson
#1 Alex Proctor
SPHL Stories from May 22, 2026
- Havoc Announce 2026 Protected List - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Bears Set 2026-27 Protected List - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Roanoke Releases 2026-2027 Protected List - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Mayhem Announce 2026 Protected List - Macon Mayhem
- Ice Flyers Announce Protected List for 2026-27 Season - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Marksmen Release 2026 Protected List - Fayetteville Marksmen
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