Havoc Announce 2026 Protected List

Published on May 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Head Coach Stuart Stefan and Assistant Coach Tyler Piacentini have announced the protected list heading into the 2026-27 season.

Each team is allowed to protect 13 players. These players cannot sign with another team in the SPHL until the 2026-27 season. Unprotected players can sign with other SPHL teams, but cannot re-sign in Huntsville until after July 1st.

All-SPHL Second Team selection Austin Alger and All-SPHL Rookie Team selection Kevin Weaver-Vitale solidified their places on this year's protected list.

You can find the full protected list below:

Forwards:

#12 Gio Procopio

#15 Dawson Sciarrino

#18 Austin Alger

#25 Jack Jaunich

#28 Ethan Lindsay

#78 Cole Reginato

#91 Connor Fries

Defensemen:

#3 Ben Schultheis

#8 Kevin Weaver-Vitale

#63 Craig McCabe

#71 Charlie Risk

Goalies:

#50 Brian Wilson

#1 Alex Proctor







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