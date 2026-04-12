Havoc Fall to Ice Bears, Concluding the 25-26 Season
Published on April 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc 25-26 season came to a close on Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Knoxville Ice Bears in the first round of playoffs.
Coming to a quick start, Cole Reginato, assisted by Dawson Sciarrino, scored 0:55 into the first period. The Ice Bears answered at 6:33, tying the score. Built up tensions from the previous day manifested themselves in several small altercations and minor penalties. After being awarded a penalty shot, Josh Kestner put the Havoc up at 2-1 just before the first break.
The second period continued with elevated tensions, seeing two pairs of roughing penalties. After a high-sticking penalty against the Havoc, Knoxville found a late equalizer at 19:32 to even the playing field once more going into the second intermission.
Both teams fought for a go-ahead goal in the final period. Despite outshooting the Ice Bears 49-30 by the end of the game, the Havoc could not convert on their shot advantage. At 7:11, Knoxville scored their game-winning goal, sealing their win with an empty-netter at 19:33 and knocking the Havoc out of the playoffs in the first round.
Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-30 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.
SPHL Stories from April 11, 2026
- Havoc Fall to Ice Bears, Concluding the 25-26 Season - Huntsville Havoc
- Rivermen Complete Sweep of Macon Following 4-1 Triumph - Will Face Knoxville in Semifinals - Peoria Rivermen
- Ice Bears Advance to Semifinals with Sweep of Huntsville - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Ice Bears Advance to Semifinals with Sweep of Huntsville - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Behind a Pair of Shorthanded Goals and an Offensive Explosion, Dawgs Clinch Semifinal Spot with 6-0 Win over Bulls - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- After Playoff Win, Big Crowd, Ice Flyers Seek More Breakthrough in Deciding Game at Evansville - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Defenseman Ayodele Adeniye Joins his Teammates in Greensboro - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.