Havoc Fall to Ice Bears, Concluding the 25-26 Season

Published on April 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc 25-26 season came to a close on Saturday night, falling 4-2 to the Knoxville Ice Bears in the first round of playoffs.

Coming to a quick start, Cole Reginato, assisted by Dawson Sciarrino, scored 0:55 into the first period. The Ice Bears answered at 6:33, tying the score. Built up tensions from the previous day manifested themselves in several small altercations and minor penalties. After being awarded a penalty shot, Josh Kestner put the Havoc up at 2-1 just before the first break.

The second period continued with elevated tensions, seeing two pairs of roughing penalties. After a high-sticking penalty against the Havoc, Knoxville found a late equalizer at 19:32 to even the playing field once more going into the second intermission.

Both teams fought for a go-ahead goal in the final period. Despite outshooting the Ice Bears 49-30 by the end of the game, the Havoc could not convert on their shot advantage. At 7:11, Knoxville scored their game-winning goal, sealing their win with an empty-netter at 19:33 and knocking the Havoc out of the playoffs in the first round.

Brian Wilson stopped 26-of-30 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-2 on the power play.







SPHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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