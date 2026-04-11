Defenseman Ayodele Adeniye Joins his Teammates in Greensboro
SPHL Fayetteville Marksmen

Defenseman Ayodele Adeniye Joins his Teammates in Greensboro

Published on April 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release


FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that defenseman Ayodele Adeniye has been called up by the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles.

Adeniye, 27, from Columbus, Ohio, is in his second year of professional hockey after three years at NCAA division-III Adrian College. In 13 games with the Marksmen after being acquired from the Peoria Rivermen at the trade deadline, Adeniye recorded four assists.

Adeniye is now the third Marksmen to be called up by the Gargoyles in the last three days, joining teammates Mason Beaupit and Blake Humphrey in the ECHL.

Check out the Fayetteville Marksmen Statistics

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SPHL Stories from April 11, 2026


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