Forward Blake Humphrey Called-Up to Greensboro

Published on April 10, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that Forward Blake Humphrey has been called up by the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles.

Humphrey, 24, from Syracuse, N.Y., mae his professional debut this season following four years of NCAA division-I hockey with Sacred Heart University and Lake Superior State University. In 96 games at the division-I level, Humphrey recorded 28 points (8 g, 20 a).

Humphrey established himself as a scoring threat this season with the Marksmen, totaling 23 points (13 g, 10 a) in his 39 games with Fayetteville. Humphrey will join his Marksmen teammate Mason Beaupit with Greensboro for their three-game weekend series at home against the Worcester Railers.

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