Goaltender Mason Beaupit Called-Up to Greensboro

Published on April 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday that goaltender Mason Beaupit has been called up by the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles.

Beaupit, 22, from Surrey, British Columbia, is in the second year of his professional career, and has now been called up to the ECHL in each of his first two seasons.

A 2022 fourth-round draft pick of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, Beaupit set career-highs this season with a 2.91 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage.

Beaupit will join the Gargoyles for their three-game weekend series at home against the Worcester Railers.

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SPHL Stories from April 9, 2026

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