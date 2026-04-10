Dawgs Strike for Seven Unanswered Goals to Rout Bulls 7-1 in Game One

Published on April 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Pelham, Ala. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (1-0) took the opening game of the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs in commanding fashion, defeating the Birmingham Bulls (0-1) 7-1 on Thursday night at the Pelham Civic Complex.

For the third time in franchise history, the Dawgs and Bulls are meeting in the postseason, including a rematch of the 2023 SPHL President's Cup Finals, won by the Dawgs in four games.

Birmingham opened the first period by going 0-for-3 on the power play but still found the game's first goal, as Drake Glover beat Austyn Roudebush at the 14:17 mark. At that point, the Dawgs trailed in shots 8-2, but momentum quickly shifted as Roanoke fired the next 12 shots of the game.

The Dawgs got on the board when Joe Widmar scored at 16:53 of the first period, assisted by Khristian Acosta and Gustav Müller.

Ryan Reifler redirected an Acosta shot from the blue line for the go-ahead goal at 17:53 of the opening frame. The Dawgs and Bulls entered the first intermission tied at eight shots apiece.

Then the game turned decisively in Roanoke's favor. The Dawgs recorded the first nine shots of the second period and added a pair of early goals.

Travis Broughman finished a one-timer from Müller to make it 3-1 at 2:49 of the second.

Alex Wilkins followed with a goal from the high slot to extend the lead to 4-1 at the 9:42 mark.

Müller added his first tally, tipping in a Bryce Martin shot with 3.1 seconds remaining in the period (19:57), pushing the lead to 5-1.

Roanoke outshot Birmingham 14-5 in the frame and carried a 5-1 advantage into the third period.

The Dawgs' offense continued in the third, as Tim Manning scored at 8:02 off assists from Reifler and Acosta. Müller capped the scoring with his second goal of the night, finishing with four points.

Roanoke scored seven goals in a postseason game for the first time since Game 3 of the 2024 first round against Quad City, a 7-1 victory. Austyn Roudebush made 17 saves to earn his 14th career postseason win, becoming the winningest goaltender in SPHL playoff history. Head coach Dan Bremner recorded his 20th postseason victory, becoming just the fifth coach in league history to reach that mark.

It was a record-breaking night, as six Roanoke players scored goals and 11 recorded points. Müller led the way with four points, Acosta added three assists, and Broughman finished with a goal and two assists. Roanoke takes a 1-0 series lead as the series shifts to Berglund Center this weekend.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. Single-game tickets and parking passes are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will face the sixth-seeded Birmingham Bulls in a best-of-three first-round series. Game 1 will be played Thursday, April 9, at the Pelham Civic Complex at 8 p.m. EST. Game 2 will be played at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 11, at 7:05 p.m. EST. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Berglund Center on Sunday, April 12, at 7:05 p.m. EST. The Dawgs must win the first-round series to advance. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







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