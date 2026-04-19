Dawgs Outlast Thunderbolts, 4-3, in Game Two of Semifinals

Published on April 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (1-1) evened the best-of-five semifinal series at one game apiece with a 4-3 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts (1-1) on Saturday night at Berglund Center. Behind a pair of power-play goals and a late goaltending change, the Dawgs and Thunderbolts split the weekend in Roanoke.

After Evansville's 3-1 win on Friday night, there was plenty of bad blood and momentum carrying into Saturday's matchup.

Despite the loss in the opener, the Dawgs struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the opening period thanks to Matt Dorsey, who beat goaltender Kristian Stead with a slick move. Dorsey's first goal of the postseason gave Roanoke an early edge.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Tyson Gilmour scored from distance to tie the game at one apiece late in the first period. Roanoke outshot Evansville 12-7 in the opening 20 minutes.

The second period was dominated by special teams. After going 0-for-17 on the power play through the first three postseason games, Roanoke found its rhythm with the man advantage.

Will van der Veen was assessed a high-sticking double minor at the 9:59 mark, giving the Dawgs a prime opportunity. Ryan Reifler capitalized, slipping a shot through the pads of Stead to make it 2-1.

The power-play success continued as Gustav Müller netted his fourth goal of the postseason at 15:17, extending the lead to 3-1.

Roanoke controlled the period, outshooting Evansville 19-4 and carrying a two-goal advantage into the third.

The Bolts responded early in the final frame, as Gilmour and Isaac Chapman scored in quick succession to tie the game at 3-3 just 3:31 into the period.

At that point, Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner made a key decision in net. After 11 saves on 14 shots, Austyn Roudebush was replaced by rookie Gabe Rosek.

Making his SPHL postseason debut, Rosek stopped all 12 shots he faced the rest of the way to earn the win in net.

The game-winning goal came at 13:28 of the third, when Dominiks Marcinkevics found Noah Finstrom with a wraparound pass, and Finstrom buried it to give Roanoke a 4-3 lead.

That score would hold as the Dawgs secured their first win of the semifinal series and evened things up heading into Game Three in Evansville. The series now shifts to Ford Center for Game Three on Wednesday night.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs! Single-game tickets and parking passes are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. The Rail Yard Dawgs will face the fourth-seeded Evansville Thunderbolts in a best-of-five semifinal series. Game One will be played Friday, April 17, at Berglund Center at 7:05 p.m. ET. Game Two will be played at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 18, at 7:05 p.m. ET. Game Three is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at Ford Center at 8:00 p.m. ET. Game Four, if necessary, will also be played at Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Game Five, if necessary, will return to Berglund Center on Saturday, April 25, at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Dawgs must win the semifinal series to advance to the President's Cup Final. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







SPHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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