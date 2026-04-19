Thunderbolts Fall Just Short as Roanoke Evens Series, 1-1

Published on April 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Roanoke, Va.: Although the Thunderbolts have successfully taken home ice advantage with their game one victory, Evansville fell just short of taking a 2-0 series lead as Roanoke won off a late go-ahead goal in the third period to even the series at one win apiece, 4-3 the score at Berglund Center on Saturday. Game three in this best-of-five semifinal series against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Ford Center will be on Wednesday, April 22nd, face-off at 7:00pm CT.

Roanoke scored the opening goal at the 5:56 mark of the first period, with Matt Dorsey scoring on a net-front scramble. Evansville's power play came through to tie the game late in the first period as Tyson Gilmour scored at 18:07, assisted by Aaron Huffnagle. Penalties proved very costly on Evansville as Roanoke gained six consecutive power plays in the second period, scoring on two of them as Ryan Reifler scored at 10:30 and Gustav Muller scored at 15:17 to give Roanoke a 3-1 lead. Despite the setback, Evansville had a fantastic start to the third period, as Tyson Gilmour scored at 1:57 followed by Isaac Chapman at 3:31, to tie the game once again at 3-3, forcing a goaltending change for Roanoke as Austyn Roudebush was pulled in favor of Gabe Rosek. The gamble for Roanoke proved worthwhile, as Evansville was robbed on several great chances to take a lead, and with 6:32 remaining, Noah Finstrom scored on one of the few chances Roanoke had all third period, which proved to be the game-winning goal. The series now shifts to Evansville as the Thunderbolts have turned the series from a best-of-five series with Roanoke holding home ice advantage to a best-of-three with Evansville now holding home-ice advantage.

Gilmour scored two goals, while Chapman scored one goal. In goal, Kristian Stead finished with 31 saves on 35 shots on goal. Games three and four will be played at Ford Center on Wednesday, April 22nd and Thursday, April 23rd at 7:00pm CT, and if necessary, game five would be at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 25th at 6:05pm CT.







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