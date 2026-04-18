2025-26 Yard Sale Scheduled for May 2nd

Published on April 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







Huntsville Havoc's 2025-26 Yard Sale has been scheduled for Saturday, May 2nd.

Know before you go:

10:00am - 1:00pm

@ Propst Arena Lobby

All Merchandise up to 60% Off

Equipment will be available for purchase (will be not included in the up to 60% off discount)

No additional discounts will be given at this event

Rewards, Havoc Gear, & DASH orders will be available for pick-up inside of the team store. Fans will need to email both rewards@huntsvillehavoc.com and sgullatt@huntsvillehavoc.com regarding picking up the day of Yard Sale. Deadline to email is April 31st.

Cash & Card will be accepted

Paid parking due to other events occurring in the building

Blood drive will be out front accepting donations







SPHL Stories from April 18, 2026

2025-26 Yard Sale Scheduled for May 2nd - Huntsville Havoc

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