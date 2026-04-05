Havoc Calm the Storm, Sweep Quad City in 6-1 Season Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







MOLINE, Ill. - The Huntsville Havoc capped off the regular season with a commanding 6-1 victory over the Quad City Storm on Saturday night, securing a weekend sweep and closing out a 32-win campaign.

The Havoc weathered early pressure in the first period, going on an extended penalty kill, including 13 seconds of 5-on-3 play. While the Storm outshot Huntsville 13-10, the Havoc held firm defensively before breaking through at 11:54 when Gio Procopio, assisted by Cam Cook and Ben Schultheis, bounced a puck into the net.

The second period featured fast-paced, end-to-end action with both teams generating chances. Huntsville found the lone breakthrough at 5:23 as Cole Golka finished a play from Jack Jaunich and Kevin Weaver-Vitale to extend the lead to 2-0 before the second intermission.

Following an early interference penalty against Quad City in the third, Cam Cook, backed by Josh Kestner and Charlie Risk, capitalized on the power play to make it 3-0. A brief scuffle followed, resulting in matching roughing minors and a stretch of 4-on-4 play. The Havoc continued to surge offensively with Austin Alger scoring at 13:43 via support from Cam Cook and Dom Procopio. Connor Fries added another at 16:52, assisted by Lincoln Erne and Jack Jaunich. A minute later, Cole Reginato found the back of the net with the help of Dawson Sciarrino to push the lead to 6-0. The Storm answered for the only time that night on a power play of their own at 18:20, but it was not enough to slow Huntsville's momentum as they closed out the season in dominant fashion.

Brian Wilson stopped 32-of-33 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will play against the Knoxville Ice Bears in the first round of the 2026 President's Cup Playoffs. Huntsville will be on the road for Game One on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 P.M. EDT at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Havoc are scheduled to host Game Two and Three (if necessary) on Saturday, April 11, and Monday, April 13, both at 7 P.M. CDT at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

by kcook







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