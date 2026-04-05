Müller Strikes in Overtime as Dawgs Sweep Peoria for First Time Ever with 2-1 Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (32-21-5) made history Saturday night against the Peoria Rivermen (38-17-3), sweeping Peoria in a weekend set for the first time in franchise history. Behind a Gustav Müller overtime winner, the Dawgs completed the sweep with a 2-1 victory.

Entering Saturday night's regular-season finale, the Dawgs' playoff seeding was still to be decided. Roanoke needed to take care of business and do some scoreboard watching to determine its playoff path.

Roanoke wasted no time opening the scoring when Joe Widmar struck just 74 seconds into regulation, capitalizing on a bad pass from Peoria and slipping the puck past Nick Latinovich in net.

The Dawgs took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period was dominated by penalties, as the officiating crew called 23 penalties in the frame, giving both sides multiple power-play opportunities.

Jordan Ernst tied the game for the Rivermen on the power play at the 11:09 mark of the second period.

Roanoke outshot Peoria 14-4 in the second but entered the third period tied.

Peoria recorded the first nine shots of the third period and held an 11-5 edge in shots, but Austyn Roudebush turned aside all 11 attempts to finish the night with 25 saves.

After 60 minutes, a winner could not be determined, sending the regular-season finale to overtime.

Roanoke came out firing in overtime, registering four shots in the extra frame. At the 3:40 mark, Roanoke made a daring move.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, head coach Dan Bremner elected to pull the goaltender for the final 1:20.

Despite a few Rivermen looks, Roanoke controlled possession over the final 80 seconds, and the game-winning goal came at the 4:45 mark.

Müller entered the zone and fired a shot from the right side, scoring the game-winner with 14.8 seconds remaining in overtime. Müller finished off feeds from Bryce Martin and Widmar.

The assist marked Widmar's 49th of the season, tying Nick Ford's record for most assists in a single season. Widmar had already broken Ford's single-season points record and added another milestone to his season.

Müller capped the regular season in dramatic fashion, clinching the third seed for Roanoke in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs! Single-game tickets and parking passes will go on sale Monday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at Berglund Center box office and online.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will face the sixth-seeded Birmingham Bulls in a best-of-three first-round series. Game One will be played Thursday, April 9, at the Pelham Civic Complex at 8:00 p.m. EST. Game Two will be played at Berglund Center on Saturday, April 11, at 7:05 p.m. EST. Game Three, if necessary, will be played at Berglund Center on Sunday, April 12, at 5:05 p.m. EST. The Dawgs must win the first-round series to advance. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







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