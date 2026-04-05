Rivermen Fall, 2-1, in Overtime to End Regular Season - Face Macon Mayhem in Playoffs' First Round

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - It was a classic grudge match game that had it all: big hits, fights, bad blood, and high drama. In the end, the Peoria Rivermen (38-17-3) were left wanting, as they fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (32-21-5) in overtime, 2-1, to close the 2025-26 regular season.

The only Rivermen goal came from Jordan Ernst, while Nick Latinovich, the goaltender, made 31 saves on 33 shots.

The Rivermen end the season atop the SPHL with a 38-17-3 record and 79 points. They face the eighth-seeded Macon Mayhem in a best-of-three series, starting at Macon Coliseum on Thursday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Game Two is in Peoria at Carver Arena on Saturday, April 11, at 7:15 p.m. Central, and, if needed, Game Three is Sunday, April 12, at 5:00 p.m. Central.

FIRST PERIOD

Roanoke netted the first goal just over one minute into the contest. A simple pass by the Rivermen defense deflected off the referee's skate and bounced back to the slot right to the Rail Yard Dawgs ' leading goal scorer, Joseph Widmar, putting the Rail Yard Dawgs up 1-0. Despite the Rivermen holding an 11-10 shots advantage and earning a five-on-three opportunity, they were unable to find the equalizer, trailing 1-0 after the first.

SECOND PERIOD

The penalty-filled second period saw over 80 combined penalty minutes. Roanoke had five power plays to Peoria's two and outshot the Rivermen 14-4. But Jordan Ernst scored during one of Peoria's few power plays, blasting a shot from the high slot past Roanoke goalie Austin Roudebush. The play was set up by Alec Baer, who moved the puck across the ice and to the slot where Ernst was ready with the one-timed shot.

THIRD PERIOD

Out-shooting and out-chancing the Rail Yard Dawgs in the third period, the Rivermen couldn't pull ahead. Superb saves by both goaltenders kept the game tied, and for just the second time all season, Peoria and Roanoke would settle matters in overtime.

OVERTIME

Roanoke held an edge in play over the Rivermen, but Peoria had several quality chances of their own, including one from Connor Szmul, who sent a rebound over the net during a scramble in front of Roanoke's goal. In the end, Roanoke pulled their netminder for an extra attacker late in overtime, which paid off with a back-door pass to Gustav Muller on the right side, who scored with just 15 seconds remaining.







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