Ice Bears to Face Huntsville in First Round of Playoffs
Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
The Knoxville Ice Bears will face the Huntsville Havoc in the opening round of the President's Cup Playoffs this week. Game one of the best-of-three series will be Friday night in Knoxville at the Civic Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Game two will be Saturday night in Huntsville and the Havoc will host game three Monday night, if necessary.
The schedule for the series is as follows (all times Eastern):
Game 1: Huntsville at Knoxville. Friday, April 10. 7:30 PM.
Game 2: Knoxville at Huntsville. Saturday, April 11. 8:00 PM.
Game 3: Knoxville at Huntsville. Monday, April 13. 8:00 PM (if necessary).
Tickets for game one will be available at the Knoxville Ice Bears website. Coverage of the game can be heard on 93.7 WVLZ-FM radio and on the Knoxville Ice Bears Gameday App.
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