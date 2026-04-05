Round One Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information
Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
The Rail Yard Dawgs are set to face the Birmingham Bulls for Round One of the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. The Dawgs postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota, the Official Ride of the Dawgs!
Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale for Round One at the box office and online on Monday, April 6 at 10:00 A.M. The box office is holding special hours on Monday, April 6 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. See full box office schedule here.
Game One @ BHM - Thursday, 4/9, 8:00 P.M.
Game Two @ ROA - Saturday, 4/11, 7:05 P.M.
Game Three* @ ROA - Sunday, 4/12, 5:05 P.M.
* Will only be played if series is not decided after Games One and Two
As a reminder to our fans, vouchers and season ticket exchanges are not accepted in the playoffs and do not roll over into the 2026-2027 season. Playoff packages are no longer available. Gates will open and shuttle service will run on a normal schedule for Roanoke's home games.
SPHL Stories from April 4, 2026
- Müller Strikes in Overtime as Dawgs Sweep Peoria for First Time Ever with 2-1 Win - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Havoc Calm the Storm, Sweep Quad City in 6-1 Season Finale - Huntsville Havoc
- Rivermen Fall, 2-1, in Overtime to End Regular Season - Face Macon Mayhem in Playoffs' First Round - Peoria Rivermen
- Round One Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Thunderbolts Finish Regular Season with Sweep of Ice Flyers - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Ice Bears End Regular Season with 3-1 Loss - Knoxville Ice Bears
- SPHL Announces Presidents Cup First Round Schedule - SPHL
- Ice Bears to Face Huntsville in First Round of Playoffs - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Marksmen Blank Mayhem in Season Finale - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Mayhem Announce Schedule for First Round Matchup against Peoria - Macon Mayhem
- Marksmen Wallop Mayhem in Regular Season Finale - Macon Mayhem
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Other Recent Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Stories
- Dawgs Sign Smith to Standard Player Contract, Make Three Additional Moves
- Müller Strikes in Overtime as Dawgs Sweep Peoria for First Time Ever with 2-1 Win
- Round One Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information
- Dawgs Score Three Unanswered to Stun Rivermen, 3-1, in Peoria
- Dawgs Release Cyprian from PTO