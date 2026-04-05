Round One Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are set to face the Birmingham Bulls for Round One of the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs. The Dawgs postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota, the Official Ride of the Dawgs!

Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale for Round One at the box office and online on Monday, April 6 at 10:00 A.M. The box office is holding special hours on Monday, April 6 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. See full box office schedule here.

Game One @ BHM - Thursday, 4/9, 8:00 P.M.

Game Two @ ROA - Saturday, 4/11, 7:05 P.M.

Game Three* @ ROA - Sunday, 4/12, 5:05 P.M.

* Will only be played if series is not decided after Games One and Two

As a reminder to our fans, vouchers and season ticket exchanges are not accepted in the playoffs and do not roll over into the 2026-2027 season. Playoff packages are no longer available. Gates will open and shuttle service will run on a normal schedule for Roanoke's home games.







SPHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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