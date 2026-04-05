Ice Bears End Regular Season with 3-1 Loss

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears wrapped up their regular season with a 3-1 loss to the Birmingham Bulls at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Saturday night. The Ice Bears await their first round opponent pending the results of other games around the rest of the SPHL.

Logan Dapprich scored from the left circle at 6:49 of the first period to open the scoring detail for Birmingham. Dapprich took a pass from Kyren Gronick in the neutral zone, skated to the circle and beat Stephen Mundinger for his first career goal.

Parker Saretsky helped add to Birmingham's lead in the final minute of the period when he picked up a loose puck in the slot, skated to the right circle and fired a shot through traffic in front of the crease that deflected past Mundinger with 31 seconds remaining.

Knoxville outshot the Bulls 13-7 in the opening period, but Hayden Stewart stopped Ryan Kuzmich's one-timer and blocked back-to-back looks from Lucas Helland from the shallow end of the left circle.

Kevin Sadovski collected a loose puck off a blocked shot outside the crease and buried a shot to make it 3-0 Birmingham after two periods.

Tim Faulkner spoiled the shutout with his first goal as an Ice Bear with 48 seconds remaining in the game. Helland kept the puck in at the point and slipped a pass up the Jarret Kup, who fed it through the seam to the right circle where Faulkner knocked it past Stewart. Stewart finished with 36 saves. Mundinger made 19 stops.







SPHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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