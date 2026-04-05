SPHL Announces Presidents Cup First Round Schedule

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the schedule for the first round, best-of-three series in the 2026 Presidents Cup Playoffs:

#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #8 Macon Mayhem

Game 1 - Thursday, April 9 at Macon - 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 11 at Peoria - 7:15 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 12 at Peoria - 5:00 pm (if necessary)

#2 Huntsville Havoc vs. #7 Knoxville Ice Bears

Game 1 - Friday, April 10 at Knoxville - 7:30 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 11 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm

Game 3 - Monday, April 13 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm (if necessary)

#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #6 Birmingham Bulls

Game 1 - Thursday, April 9 at Birmingham - 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Saturday, April 11 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 12 at Roanoke - 5:05 pm (if necessary)

#4 Evansville Thunderbolts vs. #5 Pensacola Ice Flyers

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 8 at Evansville - 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Friday, April 10 at Pensacola - 7:05 pm

Game 3 - Sunday, April 12 at Evansville - 3:00 pm (if necessary)







SPHL Stories from April 4, 2026

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