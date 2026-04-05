SPHL Announces Presidents Cup First Round Schedule
Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the schedule for the first round, best-of-three series in the 2026 Presidents Cup Playoffs:
#1 Peoria Rivermen vs. #8 Macon Mayhem
Game 1 - Thursday, April 9 at Macon - 7:00 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, April 11 at Peoria - 7:15 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 12 at Peoria - 5:00 pm (if necessary)
#2 Huntsville Havoc vs. #7 Knoxville Ice Bears
Game 1 - Friday, April 10 at Knoxville - 7:30 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, April 11 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm
Game 3 - Monday, April 13 at Huntsville - 7:00 pm (if necessary)
#3 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs vs. #6 Birmingham Bulls
Game 1 - Thursday, April 9 at Birmingham - 7:00 pm
Game 2 - Saturday, April 11 at Roanoke - 7:05 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 12 at Roanoke - 5:05 pm (if necessary)
#4 Evansville Thunderbolts vs. #5 Pensacola Ice Flyers
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 8 at Evansville - 7:00 pm
Game 2 - Friday, April 10 at Pensacola - 7:05 pm
Game 3 - Sunday, April 12 at Evansville - 3:00 pm (if necessary)
SPHL Stories from April 4, 2026
- Müller Strikes in Overtime as Dawgs Sweep Peoria for First Time Ever with 2-1 Win - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Havoc Calm the Storm, Sweep Quad City in 6-1 Season Finale - Huntsville Havoc
- Rivermen Fall, 2-1, in Overtime to End Regular Season - Face Macon Mayhem in Playoffs' First Round - Peoria Rivermen
- Round One Schedule Announced & Single Game Ticket Information - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Thunderbolts Finish Regular Season with Sweep of Ice Flyers - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Ice Bears End Regular Season with 3-1 Loss - Knoxville Ice Bears
- SPHL Announces Presidents Cup First Round Schedule - SPHL
- Ice Bears to Face Huntsville in First Round of Playoffs - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Marksmen Blank Mayhem in Season Finale - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Mayhem Announce Schedule for First Round Matchup against Peoria - Macon Mayhem
- Marksmen Wallop Mayhem in Regular Season Finale - Macon Mayhem
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