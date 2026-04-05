Marksmen Blank Mayhem in Season Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Macon Mayhem 6-0 on Saturday night to close out the 2025-26 season.

Graeme McCrory opened up the scoring at 8:26, ripping home a shot from the top of the right circle off of a pass from Sam Dabrowski, putting the Marksmen ahead 1-0 for the lone goal of the first period.

In the middle period, the floodgates opened up with Graeme McCrory adding his second of the night on the power play at 5:29, capitalizing on a one-timer from Marcus Fechko and Blake Humphrey to make it 2-0. At 7:06, Evan Pringle wristed home his second of the season, set up by Sam Dabrowski and Ryan Lieth extending the lead to 3-0. Evan Pringle logged his second of the night at 18:31, dishing home a rebound created by Coltan Wilkie and Sam Dabrowski to close out the second period scoring 4-0.

John Woernle added to the party, burying a rebound at 6:10, following the initial shot from Marcus Fechko and Cayden Cahill, making the score 5-0. Evan Pringle capped the night off with his first professional hat trick at 17:45, with Coltan Wilkie and Ryan Lieth collecting their second helpers of the night to secure the 6-0 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped all 23-of-23 shots in the Marksmen win, for his first shutout of the season.

The Marksmen organization would like to thank all of the fans for their support throughout this season. Be sure on social media and never miss an update through the offseason - from player signings and news to upcoming events, exclusive content, and more!







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