Mayhem Announce Schedule for First Round Matchup against Peoria

Published on April 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem along with the SPHL have announced the schedule for their first round playoff matchup against the Peoria Rivermen.

The series will begin at the Macon Coliseum on Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. as the Mayhem host their first playoff game since the 2021 Presidents Cup Final. The Mayhem will then travel to Peoria for game two of the series on Saturday, April 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET, and if a third game is necessary it will be played in Peoria on Sunday, April 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Mayhem broke a 5-year playoff drought this season in their second season under Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny, finishing the 2025-26 season with a 26-26-3-3 record, and securing the 8th-seed in the playoff field.

Franchise cornerstone goaltender Josh Boyko leads the way for the Mayhem in his fourth season with the team, and his career high 20 wins this season, which is 3rd-best in the SPHL. New phenom Khaden Henry has 26 goals in his 34 games to lead all rookies in goal-scoring, and 14 points (9 g, 5 a) in 10 games since being acquired by the Mayhem. Conor Witherspoon leads the way in scoring for the Mayhem, with 42 points (13 g, 29 a) in 58 games, a great season which has him tied for 11th in the entire SPHL in scoring.

The Peoria Rivermen are the only team that the Mayhem did not face during the 2025-26 SPHL regular season, and it will be the first time the two teams have met each other in the playoffs since Macon swept Peoria for their first and only Presidents Cup title in 2017.

Tickets are on sale now for Thursday night's playoff game in the Macon Coliseum. Secure your seat for playoff hockey's return to Macon now at maconmayhem.com.







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