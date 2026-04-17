Khaden Henry Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.) - The SPHL announced today that Khaden Henry of the Macon Mayhem has been named to the 2025-26 SPHL All-Rookie Team.

Henry finished his rookie season in the SPHL with more than a point-per-game pace, with 36 points in 35 games (26 g, 10 a). After breaking into the league with the Peoria Rivermen and tearing it up with a hat trick in just his second game, as well as a five-game goal scoring streak including three consecutive multi-goal games, he was claimed by the Mayhem and joined the team on March 13th. In his 10 regular season games with the Mayhem, Henry made an immediate impact, with 14 points (9 g, 5 a).

The 23-year-old forward from Markham, Ontario, led all rookies in goals (26) and game-winning goals (five) and was second in points (36) and power play goals (five), despite only playing 35 games. Henry is the third Mayhem player in the last four years to be named to the All-Rookie Team, including forward Alex Laplante in 2023-24, and goaltender Nick Latinovich in 2022-23.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Secure your seat at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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