Kylar Fenton Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team
Published on April 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the SPHL, are proud to announce that defenseman Kylar Fenton has been named to the 2026 SPHL All-Rookie team. This is the first postseason award for the Rivermen this year.
Fenton, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is in his first statistical SPHL rookie season with the Rivermen this year after playing only six games with Peoria last season. During the 2025-26 campaign, Fenton contributed three goals and 17 assists for 20 points over the course of 56 games. Fenton also led all rookies in plus-minus with a plus-19 rating at the close of the regular season.
Fenton and the Rivermen are on home ice this Friday and Saturday as they take on Knoxville Ice Bears at Carver Arena for Game One and Game Two of the President's Cup Semifinals. Face-off for both games is set for 7:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rivermen box office at 309-676-1040.
SPHL Stories from April 17, 2026
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