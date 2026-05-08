Rivermen Fall 3-1 in Evansville - Sets up Decisive Game Five in Peoria

Published on May 8, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - What once was a two-games-to-none lead became an even series following Peoria's 3-1 loss on Thursday night in Evansville at the Ford Center. Michael McChesney scored the lone goal for the Rivermen while goaltender Nick Latinovich made 19 saves on 21 shots.

With the series now tied, the Presidents' Cup Finals shift back to Peoria for a winner-take-all Game Five at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm on Saturday, May 9. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.

FIRST PERIOD

The Rivermen had a much stronger start in the first period than they did last evening, as the opening 20 minutes were much more of a back-and-forth contest. But an errant clear by Peoria ended up in the back of their net as the Thunderbolts struck first for the second game in a row to take a 1-0 lead.

SECOND PERIOD

Evansville stuck again just over a minute into the second period of play on a back-door tap-in. Then the Rivermen responded just over a minute later as Matt Wiesner curled with the puck to the top of the right-wing circle and fired a shot on net that was deflected by Michael McChesney into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the post-season to pull the Rivermen within one. The Rivermen gained further momentum after killing off an extended five-on-three disadvantage, but could still trail at the end o f the second.

THIRD PERIOD

The Rivermen pressed hard again in the third period but could not find the back of the net, despite out-shooting the Thunderbolts 13-6. That didn't include two shots that rang off the cross-bar, one by Kullan Daikawa and the other by Jordan Ernst on the power play. In the end, the Thunderbolts netted an empty-net goal to seal the game and send the series back to Peoria for a winner-take-all contest.







SPHL Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.