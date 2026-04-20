Jack Bostedt, Alec Baer, and Cory Dennis Earn First Team All-SPHL Honors

Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday, in conjunction with the SPHL, that goaltender Jack Bostedt, defenseman Cory Dennis, and forward Alec Baer have all been selected to the 2026 SPHL All-First Team. This marks the fifth consecutive season that the Rivermen have had at least one player selected to the First Team and the second straight year that a Rivermen goaltender has been selected to the First Team.

Jack Bostedt, a native of Janesville, Wisconsin, led all SPHL goaltenders in goals-against-average (1.58), save-percentage (.946), and shutouts (5) during the 42 games of action he saw in the 2025-26 regular season. Bostedt finished the year with a 17-7-2 record and allowed the least amount of goals of any qualified goaltender in the SPHL this year. The former standout at the College of St. Scholastica, Bostedt is in his second full season (third overall) of professional hockey, having played with the River men last season after being called up from the Athens Rock Lobsters of the FPHL. This is Bostedt's first-ever SPHL All-First Team selection.

Peoria's second-year captain, Alec Baer, is back on the SPHL All-First Team for the second straight season in a row and third time overall in his career. Baer, a native of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, completed his ninth full season of professional hockey and sixth with the Rivermen. Baer finished third in overall scoring with 48 points (14 goals, 44 assists) and ranked second in assists for the SPHL this season. A two-time President's Cup Champion with the Rivermen, Baer was previously selected to the SPHL A ll-First Team in 2025 and in 2022.

Cory Dennis, finishing up his fourth full season of professional hockey, came to the Rivermen this season after spending most of last season in the ECHL. Dennis, a native of Madison, Wisconsin, garnered 28 points this season for the Rivermen (eight goals, 20 assists) and ranked second among all SPHL defensemen in goals and fourth in total defensive scoring. Dennis was also tied for second among defensemen in power-play goals (4) and had 116 shots on net, which ranked fourth among defensemen. This is Dennis' s first All-SPHL First Team selection.

The Rivermen are on the road this weekend as their semifinal series shifts to Knoxville, Tennessee, for Games Three and Four on April 23 and 24. Thursday's game will take place at 7:30 pm ET at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, while Friday will see the Rivermen take on the Ice Bears for the fourth game of the best-of-five series at 7:30 pm ET. If necessary, Game Five will be back at Carver Arena in Peoria on Sunday, April 26, at 3:15 pm. The series is currently tied 1-1.







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