Rivermen Travel to Knoxville as Tied Semifinal Series Shifts to Tennessee

Published on April 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, this week as the best-of-five semifinal series between the two remains tied at 1-1. Games Three and Four will take place in Knoxville at 7:30 pm ET (6:30 CT) on Thursday and Friday, April 23 and 24. If necessary, Game Five will be back in Peoria at Carver Arena on Sunday, April 26, at 3:15 pm. The Rivermen will practice at Carver Arena on Tuesday, April 21, from 10:30 am to 11:45 am. This practice is open to the media, and coach Jean-Guy Trud el will be available, along with players, after their skate.

THE DETAILS

Now tied up 1-1, the series shifts to Knoxville for Game Three on Thursday, April 23, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, with face-off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Game Four will also take place at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday, April 24 (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time), with Game Five back in Peoria at Carver Arena on Sunday, April 26, at 3:15 p.m. Central Time. Peoria is 5-1-0 all time against the Ice Bears in the postseason and 2-0 in Knoxville during the 2025-26 regular season.

WHY IT MATTERS

Game Three will be an all-important contest for the Rivermen coming off a 3-1 loss in Game Two. The winner of Game Three will be just one win away from advancing to the President's Cup Finals. Peoria is 5-5-1 in Game Three's under head coach Jean-Guy Trudel.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen came away with a 6-3 victory on home ice in Game One on Friday night, thanks in part to two goals from forward JM Piotrowski. However, Knoxville goaltender Stephen Mundinger frustrated the Rivermen on Saturday in Game Two. Despite a 36-27 shots on goal advantage for Peoria, the Rivermen fell to Knoxville 3-1 in Game Two, evening the series at 1-1.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen forward JM Piotrowski led the way offensively for the Rivermen in Game One with two goals in the second period on Friday, along with an assist in the third period. Friday was Piotrowski's first three-point playoff game since April 13, 2024, when he contributed a goal and two assists in Peoria's Game Two victory over the Pensacola Ice Flyers. A two-time President's Cup champion, Piotrowski is in his fifth postseason with the Rivermen.

SCOUTING THE ICE BEARS

The Knoxville Ice Bears forced a split against the Rivermen last weekend, thanks in part to their goaltender Stephen Mundinger, who made 36 saves on Friday and 35 saves on Saturday, all against Peoria. Knoxville also saw key contributions from Jared Westcott, who had three assists for the Ice Bears over the first two games of this series.







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