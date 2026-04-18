Old Hands, Fresh Faces Lead Rivermen to 1-0 Series Lead over Knoxville

Published on April 17, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Rivermen forward JM Piotrowski was playing like it was 2022, and newcomer Connor Szmul had the goal of his life in the third period as the Peoria Rivermen defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 6-3 in Game One of the President's Cup semifinals on Friday night at Carver Arena. Mike Gelatt, JM Piotrowski, Connor Szmul, Griffen Fox, and Michael McChesney all had goals for the Rivermen while netminder Nick Latinovich made 26 saves on 29 Knoxville shots.

With Friday's win, the Rivermen lead the best-of-five semifinals 1-0 and host Game Two on Saturday, April 18, at 7:15 pm at Carver Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

The Ice Bears took advantage of an errant Rivermen clear early in the first period to get the puck to the net and take a 1-0 lead in the first period. Peoria clawed back, however, and found the equalizer as Mike Gelatt carried the puck over the Knoxville line along the right-wing side. Gelatt cut right to the front of the net and managed to stuff the puck in past Ice Bear goaltender Stephen Mundinger to record his second goal of the playoffs. Peoria's momentum, however, didn't last long as 19 seconds later, a second effort by Jared Westcott was able to squeeze the puck between Nick Latinovich's pad and the post to record his second goal of the post-season.

SECOND PERIOD

Trailing 2-1, the Rivermen went on the attack, carrying the play and taking the fight to the Ice Bears. That intensity paid off less than five minutes into the second as JM Piotrowski was able to settle down a bouncing puck in behind the net after an errant Knoxville clear. Piotrowski was able to stuff in a wrap-around past Mundinger for his second goal in as many games to tie the contest 2-2. Later in the period, Piotrowski stuck again as he was the late-trailer on an odd-man rush. Matt Wiesner, along the left-wing side, fired a pass into the slot for Piotrowski, who slammed a hard slap-shot past the Knoxville netminder to give Peoria their first lead of the game. But again, late in the period, the Ice Bears struck back off an odd-man rush to the game 3-3.

THIRD PERIOD

The final period was a back-and-forth affair as both the Ice Bears and the Rivermen exchanged quality chances. The contest came down to the final minutes when Connor Szmul picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, stepped in on the left side over the Knoxville blue line, and unloaded a hard wrist shot that deflected off the cross-bar and into the net. Szmul's first-ever playoff goal set the stage for the Rivermen's victory as they added on two more empty net goals from Griffen Fox and Michael McChesney to secure a 6-3 victory and a 1-0 series lead.







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